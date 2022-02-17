Ginger Zee makes risky fashion statement as GMA fans weigh in The meteorologist never shies away from danger

Ginger Zee took a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Good Morning America.

The star documented her choice of clothing with a post on Instagram in which she admitted that it was 'risky'.

Ginger wore a pair of rust-colored pants and a tight patterned top, but it was her shoes which were the talk of the town.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's husband undergoes painful procedure - and we can barely look

Ginger wrote: "This morning I took the risk of kicking in heels when describing this storm as more of an mma fighter vs a boxer… on tv you didn't see it but @msmerylin caught it hope everyone stays safe."

The mom-of-two was referring to her move in which she kicked her leg and risked her stilettos flying across the room.

Her fans commented: "LOL I was watching," and a second said: "I love your style. Obsessed," and a third quipped: "WAY TO KICK things off Ginger."

Ginger's kick could have ended badly

Ginger is no stranger to envy-inducing fashion statements and previously revealed she often rents her outfits in a bid to be environmentally friendly.

In a Twitter post, she wrote: "Fashion is a big part of my job. But I always want to be as sustainable as possible. Renting is best for me.

"Fashion is responsible for at least 8% of global carbon emissions (bigger impact than air travel) and up to 20% of our waste water."

Ginger poked fun at herself for looking like Wilma Flintstone in the dress above

The star regularly shares snapshots of her outfits on TV and off-screen too and she's happy to make fun of herself with her ensembles too.

Last year she compared her appearance in one of her dresses to Wilma from the Flintstones.

Ginger looked incredible in the sleeveless, figure-hugging number which even she likened to the popular cartoon character.

She joked: "In constant awe of how long I let my manicure go without taking the paint off… Wilma Flintstone dress paired with chipped nails. Happy Friday photo & makeup : @fairweatherfaces hair: @msmerylin."

