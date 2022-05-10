Ginger Zee is a ray of sunshine in dazzling jumpsuit and heels The GMA star turned heads for all the right reasons

Ginger Zee brought her sunny disposition and some spring style to the Good Morning America studios on Tuesday when she wore a very bright jumpsuit.

The meteorologist turned up the heat in a yellow, figure-hugging outfit which she'd teamed with matching heels.

Ginger shared her look on Instagram and revealed she nearly didn't make it to work due to a travel mishap.

She explained the situation in the caption which read: "You would never know my car got a flat tire and I was an hour late this morning… thanks to @msmerylin who picked me up on the side of the road… and @fairweatherfaces who whipped my face into shape fast.

"I think I'm coming in an hour late from here on out if this is the result (jumper is an older @nyandcompany )."

Fans loved her look and commented: "Oh my gosh if that happened to me I’d never make it on the air on time! You look great," and, "You look stunning Ginger!!! So sorry about your mishap. Wishing you a fantastic day."

Ginger wowed her fans with her bold look

Her co-star, Lara Spencer, also shared a snapshot of Ginger in her outfit as she'd opted for yellow attire too.

Ginger is no stranger to envy-inducing fashion statements and previously revealed she often rents her outfits in a bid to be environmentally friendly.

In a Twitter post, she wrote: "Fashion is a big part of my job. But I always want to be as sustainable as possible. Renting is best for me.

Ginger often rents her outfits

"Fashion is responsible for at least 8% of global carbon emissions (bigger impact than air travel) and up to 20% of our waste water."

The mom-of-two also opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview in which she spoke about the importance of reconsidering our relationship to gas and sustainable fashion for Earth Day 2022.

