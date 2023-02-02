Alex Scott's glamorous sheer top will make you do a double take

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Scott jumped into the New Year "feeling happy" and she is looking better than ever – this time in a chic sheer number with a mystery companion.

The 38-year-old former England football captain-turned-TV-presenter shared a blink and you miss it Instagram Story of herself on Wednesday evening that showed she looked incredible as she readied herself for a night out. Alex's 1.7 million Instagram followers may have spotted that her stunning snap, which showed off her sheer black top, glossy tousled tresses and striking black eyeliner flick, was taken in the mirror by another person.

Alex's perfect-looking French-manicure and distinctive crucifix tattoo were clearly visible as she surveyed her glamourous appearance, meanwhile, a clue in the top, left corner of the video revealed another pair of tattooed hands softly touching her hair.

Alex's totally gorgeous snap is so intriguing...

The One Show star wore a super casual flannel shirt draped over her shoulders in the sort of unexpected fashion twist that fans have grown to love from Alex.

Last month the star sent fans into a frenzy when she mixed up her style choices. Alex posted a holiday photo of herself in a snakeskin bikini with a previously unseen accessory. One keen-eyed fan spotted that among Alex's silver jewellery was a new gold diamond ring on her left hand, which is traditionally reserved for engagement and wedding rings. "3rd finger left hand ??????" they exclaimed.

Alex is partial to stylish makeovers

Alex's ability to take a fashion staple and mix things up never fails to delight. Last year, one of her Instagram posts rocketed her onto the radar of fashion fans across the globe when she slipped into a lace-up corset, worn over a long sleeve T-shirt.

As for the gold ring and mystery guest in her photos, the star has always been private about her love life, save for the excerpt in her book titled 'How (Not) To Be Strong' where she candidly wrote of her first love: "For me, it's like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there's that heartbreak and those things, but it's a huge part of my life and I wouldn't go back and change that."

