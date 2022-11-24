Alex Scott stuns in sleek blazer as she reveals exciting new project with Pandora

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Not only is she busy covering the World Cup in Qatar, but Alex Scott is getting involved with exciting new projects back on her home turf in Britain. The One Show star has partnered up with Pandora, becoming the brand's new UK ambassador alongside Katie Piper – and the results are fabulous.

Joining this Autumn/Winter period, Alex and Katie are set to work alongside Pandora to promote new and existing collections, attend events, and share their stories, styling tips and tricks. We can't wait to see what the collaboration has in store.

In images shared by Pandora to announce the move, Alex looked ever-so serene in a sharp gingham monochrome blazer layered over a sport black crop top and high-waisted black trousers. Of course, her outfit was complete with the help of an array of gold jewels from the jewellery label – adding a dash of gleaming sass to her cool-girl aesthetic.

Alex Scott has partnered with Pandora

Speaking about the partnership, Alex revealed: "I'm so happy to be working with Pandora as their newest Ambassador. Pandora is a brand that encourages people to have the con­fidence to be themselves and celebrate their uniqueness. Each piece of jewellery tells a story and I can’t wait to share mine."

The star is the brand's new UK Ambassador alongside Katie Piper

Katie also expressed her joy to be part of the brand's team, noting: "I have been a loyal customer of Pandora jewellery for a long time so I am thrilled to be their new Ambassador. Pandora have always celebrated individuality and inclusivity."

"For me personally, they’ve always been the go-to jewellery brand to express your personality and experiences. It’s a brand I’ve grown up with so this partnership feels very special. I look forward to creating some wonderful projects and memories with the Pandora team!"

