Alex Scott wears cut-out bodycon dress to announce majorly exciting news

On Monday, the stunning Alex Scott MBE announced some amazing news - she's now a brand ambassador for luxury high street store Reiss!

Reiss (a brand loved by an abundance of celebrities and royalty) has just launched its ‘Every Moment is an Occasion’ AW22 campaign. Celebrating London’s intimate moments, the campaign showcases a vibrant new palette and inspires the wearer to live confidently.

Speaking about the team-up, the broadcaster said: "I've always had a love for fashion, and Reiss has been one of my favourite brands over the years. I tend to choose vibrant colours balanced with more classic tones - an aesthetic Reiss is known for. I love wearing sharp, tailored silhouettes and giving them an edge with modern touches, so the partnership is the perfect fit."

The directional partnership shows how Alex channels her most authentic self through fashion-forward styling and signature looks.

We adore this pink suit

The brand's CEO Christos Angelides, said: "We are delighted to welcome Alex Scott to the brand at an exciting time in her career. Alex embodies so many of the same values that we have at Reiss, which makes this partnership so authentic for us. We look forward to seeing it come to life."

Alex looks amazing in this dazzling white pencil skirt

There are some incredible items that The One Show presenter looks sensational in.

Check out this cut-out dress - wow!

We particularly love this dazzling pink suit in the perfect Barbie pink, as well as the white pencil skirt with a sassy split. Divine!

We last saw the 38-year-old at the start of the month when she attended the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She wore her dark hair slicked back, incredible makeup and a jewelled basque and trousers combo by David Koma. Totally dazzling!

