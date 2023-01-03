Alex Scott's snakeskin print bikini photos leave fans with questions The former Arsenal player and The One Show host shared a series of swimwear photos from her exotic holiday

Alex Scott has entered into 2023 "feeling happy" and looking incredible in an undisclosed tropical location, and there was one detail in her holiday snaps that caught fans' eyes...

The 38-year-old former Arsenal footballer donned a printed ;triangle bikini and fun sun hat as she star wished her 1.7 million Instagram fans: "Peace, love and Happy New Year to you all." She added peace and love heart emojis, before signing off with a final note: "Have a blessed 2023." Alex's exceptionally toned midriff and beaming smile captured everyone's attention in the gorgeous sun-kissed photographs from her exotic getaway.

Alex - who is famously private about her love life - captioned her photos: "Feeling Tropical, feeling colourful, feeling happy…"

The football star looked incredible

One keen-eyed fan spotted that the 38-year-old sparkling array of silver jewellery also included a gold diamond ring on her left hand, which is traditionally reserved for engagement and wedding rings. "3rd finger left hand ??????" they exclaimed.

The double-banded ring was adorned with six large white gemstones and although Alex didn't reply to the fan query, other fans, 'liked' the comment. Another commented: "looks like someone got engaged, lol".

Alex donned a dazzling smile - and that jewellery!

Strictly Come Dancing judge Oti Mabuse cheered the former football star on: "I mean I just love everything about this" with encouraging raised hands and heart emojis.

Alex's positive post also received approval from TV presenter Katie Piper.

Fans loved Alex's post and she was inundated with compliments: "Looking gorgeous as ever" raved one fan, while another added: "Happy new year Alex. You look stunning!"

Alex has rarely spoken out about her past relationships. However, in March 2021 she described one dating experience with Coronation Street actor Sam Robertson, 37, to The Express: "I never seem to have a lot of luck on dates. My one date in ages was going out with Sam, who is lovely.

"The next morning, our pictures were all over the press because someone in the restaurant had taken a photo. It wasn't exactly a great start!"

Fans spotted the hand of a mystery person...

The football expert, who has not labelled her sexuality publicly, sparked excitement among fans on over the weekend when they spotted the hand of a mystery person in one of Alex's holiday snaps...

Alex revealed details about her "first love" Kelly Smith, 44, a fellow Lioness - England footballer in her autobiography. The book is titled 'How (Not) To Be Strong' and she candidly wrote: “For me, it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change that.”

