Alex Scott shows off new short hair in just a robe - fans react

Alex Scott began 2023 relaxing in Barbados and showcasing her incredible bikinis, and just before ending the first month of the year, she has made a big change in her life – she's cut her long locks.

The BBC Sports presenter transformed her hair this week, debuting a stunning bob on Thursday night, much to the delight of her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old shared several pictures of her new hairstyle and wrote alongside them: "Allow me to re-introduce myself. We are calling her Bobbi."

In the snaps, Alex can be seen posing in front of a mirror in just a white personalised bath robe and some Pandora jewellery.

Alex Scott showed off her new hairstyle

Friends and fans were quick to react to the change. Alex Jones gave her seal of approval, writing: "I love it Al x," whilst Carol Vorderman, with whom she has been on holiday before, added: " OMG I love her."

"Wow beautiful," remarked a fan, whilst another wrote: "Looking beautiful."

A fourth added: "Wow - really suits you."

Whilst it's not known if Alex's new hairstyle is here to stay, the presenter has always been adventurous with her style.

The star seemed to be taking part in a photoshoot

Last year, whilst on holiday in the Maldives she was forced to defend her holiday wardrobe after a fan criticised her for wearing a cap backwards.

A follower at the time commented: "I never get why people wear caps back to front in Sunny climes, have a great time."

Upon spotting the comment, Alex instantly explained the reasoning behind her fashion choices. Alongside a laughing face emoji, Alex wrote back: "Well I've got my sunglasses for the sun and the hat keeping my frizz at bay for the time being."

