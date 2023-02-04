Helen Skelton shows off fabulous physique in stunning white ensemble The Countryfile presenter is never short of a daring look…

It's no secret that Helen Skelton knows how to put together a stunning outfit and on Friday the star was captured sporting another incredible look.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Strictly Come Dancing star, 39, shared a string of photos alongside her castmates whilst starring in a UK tour of the show. Helen rocked a fabulous matching white set comprised of a waistcoat and tight flared trousers.

Captioning one of the photos, she penned: "London. The O2. Who's in?" In the snap she posed with Janette Manrara and Nikita Kuzmin and all three were beaming from ear to ear as they stood vast arena backdrop.

The Strictly cast's next stop is the O2 Arena

In another photo, Helen slipped an ultra-stylish black and white chequered coat over her all-white look - adding fabulously dramatic dimension to the flawless ensemble. This time the photo saw her posing with professional newcomer Carlos Gu, who partnered Molly Rainford in the latest series of the show.

As for the star's glamorous hair and makeup, she wore her long blonde tresses down in curls and opted for a natural makeup look.

The beautiful update came just after Helen showed a stunning glimpse at one of her slinky costumes for the show.

Helen added a chic overcoat to her glamorous look

On Wednesday, the mum-of-three shared a short backstage clip alongside choreographer Arduino Bertoncello, who originally shared the clip to his Instagram Stories.

In the video, Helen was spotted in a skimpy hot pink mini dress featuring intricate glitter embellishments across the bust.

Speaking to Arduino and to the camera, Helen stroked the front of her dress and grinned as she quipped: "Look at this, look at this, what's happened to my life?"

The star's hair in the clip was sensational; slicked down at the front and a ginormous collection of 80's styled waves at the back.

