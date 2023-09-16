Princess Lilibet looks just like her mum Meghan Markle when she was a baby

Prince Harry's adorable daughter is the spitting image of her mother the Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children largely stay out of the limelight, aside from the multiple appearance in their Netflix documentary entitled Harry & Meghan. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment Princess Lilibet as a newborn baby looks just like her mother the Duchess of Sussex. Did you spot the snap?

In episode five of their hit series, many family snaps and clips were shown, including their son Archie mastering the piano...

The episode also included an archive photo of Thomas Markle cradling his baby daughter Meghan while she slept on his chest.

In another sweet moment, Lilibet was seen swaddled in a carrier close to her mother's chest, and she's pulling the exact same face that her mother did all those years ago. Check out that totally adorable pout!

Despite looking like her mother's doppelganger, young Lili has been compared to her royal father, Prince Harry, too.

In an image created by Instagram account @ourroyal_family, two images of Lilibet and Prince Harry were stitched together, allowing online users to marvel at the similarities between the father-daughter duo.

In the images, both young royals were pictured crawling in sweet white outfits. Lilibet looked sweet as pie in a cream-coloured cardigan and a bow-adorned headband, while Harry donned a very eighties baby grow.

The image was posted online, alongside the caption: "Another little Spencer Grandma Diana would be so proud!"

With two beautiful children, many royal fans will be wondering if the Duke and Duchess will follow in the footsteps of Harry's older brother Prince William and try for a third baby. But what have the royal couple said about expanding their family?

Back in July 2019, the son of King Charles interviewed Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine and during the chat the Prince remarked about having two children only. He said: "Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

