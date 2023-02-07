Everything you need to know about teams, performances, and streaming ahead of the Super Bowl Who is playing, who is performing, and how to watch it

We may only be a month and a half into 2023, but sports fanatics' favorite time of the year has already come around, with the Super Bowl LVII slated for Sunday, February 12th.

The annual football championship, the 56th, will be held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm EST, and the event will be broadcast on Fox.

For those who aren't fans of football, look out for the star-studded commercials in between, which include Serena Williams and Succession's Brian Cox for Ultra Club, Jack Harlow and Missy Elliot for Doritos, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry for Bud Light, and even Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for the actor's very favorite, Dunkin' Donuts.

WATCH: Rihanna breaks silence on plans for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Loading the player...

MORE: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news

Who are the two teams playing?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the game, after the Chiefs beat out the Cincinnati Bengals and the Eagles won against the San Francisco 49ers.

The game will be historic for its respective quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes for Kansas and Jalen Hurts for Philadelphia, as it is the first time two Black quarterbacks compete against each other at the Super Bowl.

The quarterback opposition between Patrick and Jalen is historic

MORE: Carrie Underwood displays slender physique in bikini selfie from day off tour

Who will perform at the Halftime Show?

Is it the Super Bowl or a Rihanna concert? The star will make her long-awaited debut – fans have waited for new music for over six years – and though it is unclear whether an album release or announcement will come with her performance, it is sure to be show-stopping nonetheless.

MORE: Vanessa Lachey pays heartfelt tribute to NCIS: Hawai'i colleague

MORE: Salma Hayek wows in low-cut dress despite battling fever

Ahead of the game, country star Chris Stapleton will be singing the U.S.' National Anthem, and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing a rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing, widely recognized as the Black National Anthem.

Loading the player...

Last year's Halftime Show saw J.Lo and Shakira take the stage

How to stream or watch from abroad?

If you don't have cable, or you live outside of the U.S., the game will be available to stream on Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV, and fuboTV. For those in the UK, it will air live in the UK on ITV1 and Sky Sports, and you can live stream the game via ITVX, or subscribe to NOW TV or NFL Game Pass.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.