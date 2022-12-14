Kelly Clarkson impresses fans with festive mini dress perfect for the holidays Both chic and festive!

It can't be easy for a daily talk show host to have to put their best foot – and fashion – forward every single day for fans, but Kelly Clarkson appears to have no issues with it!

Every single weekday, the star goes all out for her show, not only impressing fans with her looks but also by keeping her singing roots close and performing a new cover at the start of her show.

Her latest fashion moment is no exception, bringing on some festive cheer with quite the seasonally appropriate outfit.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson makes emotional acceptance speech at The People's Choice Awards

Loading the player...

Kelly ushered in the holiday season on Wednesday, 14 December's rendition of her Emmy-winning show donning a fantastic mini dress.

Her festive mini was made of an ultra plush velvet material in a perfect deep blue color, featuring a boatneck collar, puffed short sleeves and a lace hem in a lighter blue shade.

She added the look some edge by accessorizing with thigh-high leather high-heeled boots with a pointed toe, red lipstick to keep the holiday theme going, plus one of her often favored wide belts, which even sparked envy among some fans, with one writing: "I dream of Kelly Clarkson giving me one of her belts that she always wears."

Kelly isn't letting the Grinch steal Christmas over at her show

Fans had nothing but loads of compliments over her style, taking to the comments section under the post on Instagram to write: "KELLY THAT DRESS," and: "How do I like this 1000 times!!" as well as: "Pretty dress."

What's more, her latest fashion moment wasn't the only thing reminding us that Christmas is fast approaching, as the show featured not only an appearance from the Grinch, but also, Kelly performed her 2021 song Christmas Isn't Cancelled (Just You) from her Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around…

The star impressed with her look as with her vocals

Fans had just as much compliments for her performance as they did for her dress, gushing over it as they wrote: "Love this song and all the Kelly Xmas jams!" and: "Kelly's singing never disappoints," as well as: "Always a powerhouse," plus another fan added: "Kelly is built DIFFERENT."

