Ranking our picks for Rihanna's best songs for the Super Bowl Halftime Show The Fenty maven has a lot of hits to choose from

Rihanna has proven herself to be one of the most capable performers of the past couple decades, and she's bringing her years of experience and multitude of hits to the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The singer is set to take the stage in State Farm Stadium, Arizona with some of her biggest singles, and possibly even something new, in what is sure to be a roaring comeback to music.

We're looking back at some of the singer's smash successes and ranking them based on which ones would be the best for the Halftime stage.

Lift Me Up

The singer's most recent release, fresh off Golden Globe and Oscar nods, is her most timely, and features some of her stronger vocal work to date, perfect for a way to slow things down and pace out what would otherwise be a pretty energetic show, maybe even close it.

The Oscar-nominated track is Rihanna's most recent release

Shut Up and Drive

A more underrated cut in Rihanna's vast discography, the song is perfect to not only throw it back to her earlier Good Girl Gone Bad days, but is a certified party starter.

Pon de Replay

There's no way we can't include the Barbadian singer's debut hit, a number two smash which put her on the map. The dancehall song remains a favorite to this day, and with its singalong lyrics and easy beat, is definitely a good one to groove to.

Disturbia

The edge in Disturbia highlights the star's penchant for darker melodies that make themselves at home on other Rated R cuts beyond Rude Boy (more on that in a bit), plus can you imagine the set design for a performance like this? The choreography?!

Rude Boy

The reggae jam was a bonafide sensation when it first came out, bringing Rihanna out of a brief stats slump during the Rated R era, cementing her as a major pop star. It's easy to dance to and definitely fits in with the cheekier side of her stage presence.

The singer has a total of 13 number one hits to choose from

Don't Stop the Music

Another party anthem that has been a club staple for over 15 years, and is even quite the fan favorite among her non-number one hits. A good pick to bring out some dancers and a chance to even duck out for a quick change.

Work

No song showcases Rihanna's cultural influences quite like Work, and it's no wonder it was a worldwide number one hit and is one of the best selling dancehall songs of all time (don't take that lightly). It's the crowd-pleaser in her latest album, Anti, and an easy pick for the setlist.

We Found Love

We're really bringing the high energy bops this Halftime Show, and We Found Love is no exception. It's joyous and bubbly, with the kind of Calvin Harris production that would befit confetti or any kind of stray football toss through the stadium with that chorus beat drop.

Only Girl (In the World)

A definite favorite in Rihanna's collection of hits, the reason we love this one is because of its soaring vocals and larger-than-life production. It makes for the perfect closer if she doesn't choose to go a slower route, imagine her holding that last note with the lights shining across the stadium, that could be iconic.

Umbrella is definitely our number one pick

Umbrella

Could there really be any other? Umbrella was her first big hit, a global sensation that paired her up with Jay-Z (great for a guest appearance) and features even more bombastic vocals. It fills up the room and it's definitely the song we most want to see during her set.

