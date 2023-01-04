Kelly Clarkson reunites with beloved American Idol star and on-screen love interest The Kelly Clarkson Show host won American Idol in 2002

Kelly Clarkson has come a long way since winning the very first season of American Idol back in 2002, which shot her to fame, but she took the time to look back on it in her latest show.

The star performer will be welcoming Justin Guarini on the upcoming installment of her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, who was the runner-up in that premiere season.

The two got close during their time on the show and have remained friends ever since, even appearing on-screen together in the ill-fated From Justin to Kelly.

The pair were cast as love interests in the movie that capitalized on the popularity of the show, but it emerged a critical and commercial failure, which both stars have spoken of since then.

Kelly looked radiant in the shot that was shared from the upcoming show, featuring her alongside Justin and the day's other guest, Alexandra Daddario.

The singer wore a patterned brown mini-dress with a pleated hem, a waist-cinching buckled black belt and black tights underneath.

Kelly hosted her fellow American Idol top two placer Justin Guarini

Fans reacted with glee upon realizing Kelly and Justin would be reuniting as one commented on the photo: "Omg please tell me you and Justin are singing 'Anytime'."

Another said: "I can't handle this," while a third gushed: "Kelly you look fab!" and a fourth wrote: "OMG STOP!!! From Justin to Kelly all grown up vibes."

The show even posted a sneak peek of their conversation on the show ahead of the episode's airing, which featured them reminiscing about their time on American Idol.

"It's wild because we got shot out of a cannon," Justin said. "But I loved just being around and the fact at the beginning of things."

The two looked back at their time on the competition

"And we didn't know," Kelly added, saying that it was "pretty cool" given the stakes weren't that high for either of them in the competition's infancy.

