Kelly Clarkson's return to TV has fans noticing one thing about her fabulous gown

Kelly Clarkson has had fans worried over the past couple of weeks due to her absence from her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The singer finally has viewers rejoicing as she makes her return to commandeering from the studio instead of at home due to her ill health, having had to make appearances virtually while her guests take over host duties.

However, snippets shared ahead of the episode airing have left her followers curious, especially concerning her beautiful red gown.

Kelly wore a floor-length ruffled red ensemble that featured sheer paneling and intricate tailoring with a high neckline and ruffled cap sleeves.

While festive, it also turned out to be the exact outfit that she wore to the People's Choice Awards that took place the previous week, suggesting that she attended the awards show soon after taping the episode.

Fans definitely noticed too as one gushed: "Isn't this that gorgeous dress from the people's choice awards?..Femme fatale you are Kelly with talent that is boundless!!!!"

Kelly wore the same gown on her show that she wore to the People's Choice Awards

Another said: "Guess this was filmed the same day as people's choice awards," while a third simply complimented her by writing: "LOVE your dress @kellyclarksonshow - you look beautiful!"

The singer and TV personality attended the show with her eight-year-old daughter River Rose in tow, perfectly supporting her mother in an adorable nude-colored frock with cap sleeves and rainbow sequins dripping down the skirt.

What's more, Kelly won the Daytime Talk Show Show award for her daytime show, beating the likes of GMA, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Today with Hoda & Jenna.

The star attended the awards show with her daughter River Rose

The show's official account shared the news after the big win, and many fans were quick to congratulate Kelly and her team. "So well deserved!" one wrote, while another commented: "Excellent, amazing show." A third added: "Love your show, congratulations!"

