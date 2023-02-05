Holly Willoughby looks glowing in wedding dress of dreams you HAVE to see The This Morning presenter pulled out all the sartorial stops for the ITV skating competition

Holly Willoughby is back on our screens this Sunday alongside best friend Phillip Schofield – and her latest Dancing on Ice look is nothing short of perfection.

The 41-year-old This Morning presenter looked breathtakingly beautiful in yet another winning look following a string of sartorial hits. Rocking a gorgeous floor-length dress from wedding dress designer Suzanne Neville, Holly ensured all eyes were on her. How do you think it compares with her best looks over the years? Check out the video below...

Holly complemented the glittery square-neck gown with dainty drop earrings, styling her hair in loose waves. She opted for a natural makeup look, featuring a classic pink lip.

Holly’s look was courtesy of her loyal glam squad, with Patsy O’Neill in charge of makeup, Ciler Peksah on hairstyling duties and Danielle Whiteman being responsible for her outfit.

Holly looked incredible in her glittery gown

Holly teased a preview of her stunning ensemble on her Instagram account, and it was a real hit with her followers. The stunning star shared: "Tonight on @dancingonice it’s dance week! Good luck to all our celebrities tonight… see you on @itv 6:20pm #hwstyle dress by @suzanneneville shoes by @renecaovilla jewellery by @messikajewelry and @mappinandwebb."

Fans flooded the comments section with adoring messages of support, praising the mother-of-three for her beauty. One person wrote: "Wow!!! This is out of this world, you're glam team have absolutely smashed it this week," while another added: "So pretty Holly!"

Last week, Holly turned. up the heat in a slinky halterneck dress. Her design of choice was crafted by Mika Style, a London-based tailor with over 30 years of experience.

Holly has served up some seriously amazing DOI looks

The gorgeous gown was accessorised to perfection with a dazzling Mappin & Webb bracelet. Holly’s hair was styled in loose waves and she opted for a classic beauty look complete with a slick of berry pink lipstick.

The custom-made number was a departure from Holly’s usual style since she tends to favour big name designers every week on Dancing on Ice.

The This Morning host always looks incredible

When she’s not gracing our screens on This Morning or Dancing on Ice, Holly is a doting mum to her three children, Harry, 13, Belle, 11, Chester, eight, whom she shares with husband Dan Baldwin.

Since welcoming her youngest child, Chester, the TV host has mentioned feeling broody several times, leading fans to wonder whether baby number four might be on the cards in future.

