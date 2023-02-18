Maya Jama is the ultimate bombshell in contemporary LBD during LFW The Love Island host sported one of Koma's signature designs

With so many stars scrambling for the best seat in the house, the FROW is a hotly contested place. Yet it comes as no surprise that upon any fashion week appearance, Maya Jama simply glides to her spot beside the runway.

The Love Island host attended the David Koma Autumn/Winter 2023 show during London Fashion Week, looking divine in one of the designer's signature pieces. The star, who recently appeared at the BRIT Awards in Schiaparelli, wore a contemporary black mini dress featuring a strapless silhouette, an ultra-contouring fit, gold tear-drop structures and cut-out panels.

WATCH: Iconic celebrity appearances on the FROW

Loading the player...

A pair of leather gloves and matching thigh-high boots added a seductive edge to Maya's monochrome aesthetic. The 28-year-old completed her look by wearing her long raven hair down loose in a glamorous side-swept style and opted for a camera-ready beauty blend.

RELATED: Maya Jama amazes in vintage corset dress with stunning bustier

Maya Jama attended David Koma's Autumn/Winter 2023 show

Maya was joined on the FROW by model and HELLO! Fashion cover girl Hana Cross, Jourdan Dunn, Zara Martin and Wallis Day. She sat back to witness Koma's collection unfurl, which saw a slew of structured lipstick red, violet, black and canary yellow pieces crafted by the Central Saint Martins graduate hit the runway.

READ: Maya Jama and Stormzy's relationship timeline – get all the details

The Love Island host wore a piece fresh of the runway by the Georgian designer

Maya is undoubtedly the It-girl of the moment, having been rolling out the luxury looks one by one. All eyes were on the 28-year-old star as the presenter hit the red carpet at London's O2 Arena to attend the 2023 BRIT Awards - and she was definitely amongst some of the best-dressed stars of the night.

RELATED: Maya Jama is the real Love Island bombshell in crimson crochet co-ord

The star was joined on the FROW by model Jourdan Dunne

Serving not one, but two beguiling looks at the star-studded event, Maya proved her sartorial excellence as she debuted a series of sparkling outfits that will remain burned in our brains for quite some time.

MORE: Maya Jama sizzles in sparkling thigh-split gown to reunite with ex Stormzy

She wore a strapless black dress by Schiaparelli, featuring beaded gold embellishments in a skeletal design. A pair of large gold earrings shaped like a painterly sun glimmered under the star's slicked-back 1920s coiff

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.