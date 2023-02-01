Maya Jama amazes in vintage corset dress with stunning bustier The Love Island host nailed her pre-loved look

Maya Jama just redefined the meaning of glamazon. The Love Island host took her place on Love Island Aftersun looking divine in a rare piece sourced from Dolce and Gabbana's archive. It's safe to say, fans were left cooing over her vintage aesthetic.

The ITV star shimmied onto the stage wearing a figure-hugging black corset dress by the Italian fashion house, featuring a strappy bustier design, black ribbon lacing and a midi length. Borrowed from Dolce and Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2003 collection, the number was made for the fashion-forward presenter.

WATCH: Maya Jama frolics in a string bikini in tropical waters

Exuding a gothic glamour, Maya showcased a romantic beauty blend including a radiant complexion, a sultry eyeliner flick, a dark nude lip, a pink eyeshadow palette and a dusting of bronzer. She wore her long raven locks down loose with a Hollywood-style side sweep.

Maya took to social media to share her latest designer look with fans online. She wrote: "Episode 2 of aftersun last night, cannot wait to be back in South Africa this week."

Her fans adored the vintage piece, flocking to her comment section to praise yet another sartorial success. "Iconic in archive Dolce and Gabbana," one wrote, while another said: "This is the best picture ever taken." A third added: "Oh wow here she is," and a fourth noted: "Yeah this look is everything."

Maya Jama has epic style both on and off-screen

Love Island may have landed back on our screens, but the real bombshell was new host Maya Jama, who made her entrance to the show in a dreamy crochet co-ord.

Rocking a cherry red crop top and mini skirt from Crolage as she strutted into the villa, Maya's vampy knitwear moment proved her status as the ultimate It-girl. "Hope I do you all proud," penned the presenter on Instagram, while sharing several sultry snaps via social media.

