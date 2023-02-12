Maya Jama sizzles in sparkling thigh-split gown to reunite with ex Stormzy The Love Island host served two enchanting looks at the 2023 Brit Awards

Maya Jama is the It-girl of the moment, having landed the presenting stint of the season as Love Island's newest bombshell host.

All eyes were on the 28-year-old star on Saturday night, as the presenter hit the red carpet at London's O2 Arena to attend the 2023 Brit Awards - and she was definitely amongst some of the best-dressed stars of the night.

Serving not one, but two beguiling looks at the star-studded event, Maya proved her sartorial excellence as she debuted a series of sparkling outfits that seriously spun some heads. Take a peek at her behind-the-scenes process of getting into full glam in the video below...

WATCH: Maya Jama turns up the heat as she gets ready for the Brits

Loading the player...

Descending onto the red carpet, the radio DJ first stunned in a figure-hugging Schiaparelli midi dress adorned with divine skeleton detailing embellished with gold hardware and rhinestones.

Maya made an entrance in a stunning Schiaparelli dress

We couldn't get enough of her second look, however, which she slipped into midway through the event. Dripping in rhinestones, Maya stepped out in an asymmetrical silver gown that highlighted her feminine silhouette.

The TV star had a total princess moment in her glittering getup

Complete with elegant long gloves, a daring cutout bodice and a sky-high thigh split skirt, the TV star dropped jaws as she took to the stage ahead of her ex-boyfriend Stomzy's performance.

All eyes were on Maya as she left London's O2 Arena

Maya slicked her raven tresses into a perfectly coiffed chignon, emulating old-school Hollywood glamour as she rocked a honey-hued bronzer, fluttery false lashes and a glossy nude lip to complete her glowy beauty getup.

WOW: Maya Jama's epic London home: Inside the Love Island host's pad

The Love Island host also presented an award at the 2023 Brit Awards

Maya reunited with British rapper Stormzy at the event, who was one of the headline performers of the evening and nominated for one of the evening's top prizes, Artist of The Year.

The star sang Hide & Seek during his set, a song that is believed to have been penned for his former flame. The pair dated for four years before breaking up back in 2019.

READ: Maya Jama and Stormzy's relationship timeline – get all the details

Stormzy thrilled fans with a live performance of Hide & Seek

What is Maya Jama's relationship status?

In a recent Sunday Times interview, Maya opened up about her previous time with the Firebabe rapper. "We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I don't think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing," she said.

The Love Island hostess confirmed that she is now single. "Really, really single right now," in fact.

Maya recently called it off with her former flame Ben Simmonds, after calling time on their engagement due to conflicting schedules.

ALL THE DETAILS: Inside Maya Jama's love life: everything you need to know about star's famous exes

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.