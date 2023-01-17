Maya Jama is the real Love Island bombshell in crimson crochet co-ord

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Love Island may have landed back on our screens on Monday night, but the real bombshell was new host Maya Jama, who made her entrance in a dreamy crochet co-ord that set pulses racing.

Rocking a cherry red crop top and mini skirt from Crolage as she strutted into the villa, Maya's vampy knitwear moment proved her status as the ultimate It-girl. "Hope I do you all proud," penned the presenter on Instagram, while sharing several sultry snaps in her sumptuous scarlet getup.

WATCH: Maya Jama's famous exes - from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Loading the player...

"Crack on! What happens when the guys want to step forward for the host?" quizzed a fan, as another penned: "The baddest of all time. You look incredible!"

"The hottest on the island," commented a third, agreeing that Maya's red-hot ensemble was the perfect antidote to cure a case of the January blues.

READ: Stormzy reveals split from ex-girlfriend Maya Jama was his 'first heartbreak'

Maya beguiled viewers in her dreamy red co-ord

The presenter styled her raven hair in voluminous curls that cascaded past her shoulders, defining her naturally beautiful features with a fierce feline flick of eyeliner and a timeless red lip.

It may be winter here in the UK, but that doesn't mean we can't get prepared for summer soirées and balmy holiday nights. Loving Maya's crimson crochet moment? Take a look at our favourite knit pieces below, including the DJ's handmade pick from small-business Crolage.

MAYA'S LOOK: The Rose Set, £200, Crolage

Crochet Knit Top, was £69, now £21, Karen Millen

Daniela Crochet Dress, £36, Jaded London

The 28-year-old presenter, who took over from Laura Whitmore, made her grand entrance on a helicopter at the beginning of the episode before returning to the luxurious South African villa twice throughout the programme.

The opening episode introduced this year's line-up of contestants - including make-up artist Lana, TikTok-famous farmer Will, and ring girl Olivia.

While we have to agree Maya slayed the game when it came to settling into her new role, her fire fashion choices are set to be the true star of the show this season. I mean, did you see that MÔNOT halterneck crêpe cutout maxi dress in last night's episode?

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.