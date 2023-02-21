Kylie Minogue turns heads in sheer pink gown for glamorous night out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kylie Minogue, 54, stepped out on Monday night in Sydney looking phenomenal in a silhouette-skimming dress in a stunning coral hue.

The disco-pop princess is currently in the Australian city ahead of her highly-anticipated performance at WorldPride, a global event that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community. In photographs published by the MailOnline, the Spinning Around hitmaker looked incredible in the flowing gown that showed off the star's modelesque frame.

Kylie was all smiles as she appeared to leave a Sydney restaurant following a glamorous evening soiree. Her dress was complete with two-tone panels, flowing chiffon drapes and delicate beaded straps.

The songstress slipped into a pair of strappy metallic heels, clutching onto a sleek leather handbag as she was pictured climbing into a taxi.

Kylie never shies away from a bold colourblock look

As for hair and makeup, the Australian star let her honey-blonde tresses fall past her face in natural waves as she sported a glowing beauty mashup that highlighted her ageless glow. Divine!

Kylie's solo outing comes just after the star's reported split from long-term partner Paul Solomons, who concerned fans after sharing a cryptic message on his Instagram last Thursday.

Neither Kylie nor Paul have commented on their alleged split after a five-year relationship. However, Paul's ambiguous IG post divided fans who believed he broke his silence on the matter.

Kylie and Paul pictured at GQ Men of the Year Awards at Tate Modern in 2019

Kylie and Paul were first linked back in April 2018. The singer confirmed their romance one month later when she posted a photo of the couple kissing at her birthday party at Chiltern Firehouse in London.

In a past interview, Kylie complimented her beau. "I've met someone who I feel good with. It feels right. I can feel my face going, people say 'Your face changes when you talk about him,' and it does. Happiness.

"He's an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He's got a real-life actual job! It's lovely," she added.

