Kylie Minogue fans left concerned after Paul Solomons shares cryptic message

When Kylie Minogue isn't dazzling fans with a stunning outfit she is delighting them with exciting career news but concern has been raised for the star after her reported ex, Paul Solomons, shared a cryptic message on Thursday.

According to reports last week, the pair have split after their five-year relationship although neither of them has addressed the alleged breakup. However, Paul's ambiguous message concerned fans who believed he broke his silence on the matter.

Taking to his Instagram feed, he simply shared a white screen with a red love heart emoji and no caption.

Paul shared the cryptic message on Thursday

One fan replied writing: "Kylie!!!!," alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "Hope you guys are ok," alongside a green love heart emoji. A third penned: "Did he [leave] Kylie!?"

One fan tried to calm their worries and suggested the post was a promotion for an upcoming project, writing: "This is part of a promo guys. See the next post," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Kylie and Paul were first linked back in April 2018. The singer confirmed their romance one month later when she posted a photo of the couple kissing at her birthday party at Chiltern Firehouse in London.

The pair were first linked in 2018

In a past interview, Kylie described him by saying: "I've met someone who I feel good with. It feels right. I can feel my face going, people say 'Your face changes when you take about him,' and it does. Happiness."He's an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He's got a real-life actual job! It's lovely."

The star appears to be more motivated than ever in her latest photo on Instagram which saw her posing up a storm in a stunning black mini dress, alongisde the caption: "Hello Feb," next to pink love heart emojis.

