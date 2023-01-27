Kylie Minogue surprises in figure-hugging black corset dress with high slit The singer is in Paris for Fashion Week

Kylie Minogue always dazzles with her outfit choices, but this week, as she attended Paris Fashion Week, the singer stunned in black Mugler dress that perfectly showed off her toned physique.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared several photos of her alongside Mugler Creative Director Casey Cadwallader and also shared a close-up of the corset that featured on her long black dress.

"OMG … Congratulations @cadwallader @muglerofficial," she simply captioned the snaps.

Later in the day, the 54-year-old shared an incredible video showing her strutting her stuff down her hotel corridor before looking back to the camera and giving her followers a cheeky smile.

While she didn't caption the brief clip, which showed the daring high slit the dress has, her followers were quick to praise her for it.

Kylie alongside Mugler's Creative Director Casey Cadwallader

"How many times did I watch? Yes!" wrote one, whilst another added: "She's, spinning around, move out of her way."

A third remarked: "Very 90s Kylie, love it."

Earlier in the week, Kylie attended another fashion show, this time Valentino's, where she surprised in a very bright and sparkly look.

Kylie shared a closer look at her outfit

It's safe to say it's been a fantastic week for the Australia popstar, who earlier this week celebrated the news that her alcohol-free sparkling rosé was a top-seller during the Christmas period.

Kylie sold one bottle of her latest pink fizz variant every ten seconds in the month of December, reported The Drinks Business.

All of her drinks combined, including alcoholic wines, have sold a combined seven million bottles.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie told her followers: "Thank you @thedrinksbusiness! I'm so proud of @kylieminoguewines ZERO % Alcohol Sparkling Rosé. We made it our mission for it to be THIS GOOD!! So pleased it is getting lots of!!"

