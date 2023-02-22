Nadiya Bychkova shows off insane abs in fairy-tale skirt and glitzy crop top The professional dancer is dating Kai Widdrington

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova is never one to shy away from a glitzy outfit – and on Tuesday evening, the star looked sensational in a striking two-piece.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Ukrainian native, 33, treated her fans to a slew of jaw-dropping outfit photos. In the snaps, Nadiya resembled a glowing Disney princess in her bouffant tiered white skirt which she teamed with a sheer crop top.

Oozing confidence, the professional dancer looked sensational in her floaty ensemble which did well to highlight her gym-honed figure and chiselled abs.

Nadiya completed her evening attire with a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings and a glossy red lip. Sublime!

The star resembled a princess

Elsewhere on her Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a glimpse inside her eventful evening complete with a cocktail making session. Beaming from ear to ear, Nadiya looked in her element as she whipped up a special drink behind the bar.

Nadiya's glam night out comes after the TV star stepped out on the red carpet with her beau, Kai. Dressed up to the nines, the smitten couple turned heads at the premiere of Creed III.

Nadiya dazzled in gold

The blonde beauty looked her usual polished self in a gleaming gold maxi dress which she teamed with a sparkly pair of heels and a golden clutch bag. She adorned her ears with a pair of oval earrings and slicked her platinum blonde locks back into a chic ponytail.

Kai, meanwhile, looked particularly suave in a dark three-piece suit and a gingham tie. Nadiya and Kai have been going from strength to strength since finding love on Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple found love on Strictly

The couple have enjoyed a number of blissful trips together over the last few months, including a romantic trip to Paris and a luxurious staycation in London.

And back in October 2022, the duo took their relationship to the next level when they welcomed a new family addition – an adopted bulldog. Alongside an adorable photo of their pet pooch, Kai shared: "We have managed to keep it quiet for a week now whilst our latest edition has settled in… but everyone please welcome 'SNOOPY'".

