Nadiya Bychkova looks sensational in waist-cinching dress for romantic date with Strictly boyfriend Kai Widdrington

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington are devoted to one another and on Wednesday the pair headed out for a romantic date to the premiere of Creed III.

The couple looked beautiful together, with Kai looking super suave in a black suit, while Nadiya stole the show with her beautiful ensemble. The Strictly professional looked so elegant as she posed in a shimmering figure-flattering outfit that featured a thigh-high slit showcasing her never-ending legs.

The star added a sparkly pair of heels and a golden clutch bag to her ensemble as she posed in front of a punching bag at the boxing film's premiere.

Her hair was styled to perfection, with her blonde locks forming a spectacular ponytail that was brushed over her shoulders.

Kai shared a short clip of the pair arriving at the glitzy premiere, tagging his love and adding a love heart emoji on the end.

We loved Nadiya's splendid ensemble, and we're sure that her beau certainly did, with the dancer often leaving flirty comments on her posts when she showcases her fashion.

Kai and Nadiya had a night out

Last week, the 33-year-old shared an ultra-glam photograph of herself rocking a slinky gold dress adorned with thousands of sparkling sequins.

Her sheer number featured a daring thigh-high split, a plunging neckline and a cinched-in waist.

In the snapshot, Ukrainian native Nadiya looked every inch the belle of the ball as she perched on the corner of a box, flashing her impressively toned legs.

Nadiya looked beautiful

As for hair and makeup, the blonde beauty styled her platinum locks into voluminous waves and finished off her look with a touch of luminous highlighter, sleek eyebrows and a matte, nude lip.

Sharing the snapshot with her followers, Nadiya penned: "Elle était faite de magie que lui seul pouvait voir," which translates as: "She was made of magic that only he could see".

Kai, 27, was among the first to react, commenting on her post with a bright red heart and a loved-up emoji.

