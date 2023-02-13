Nadiya Bychkova stuns in slinky satin gown alongside rarely-seen daughter The professional dancer is dating Kai Widdrington

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova resembled a glowing goddess as she stepped out with her rarely-seen daughter wearing a peachy-pink dress.

Documenting her visit to The Langham Hotel in London, Nadiya, 33, shared a string of behind-the-scenes video clips featuring her six-year-old daughter, Mila.

Walking hand-in-hand, Nadiya looked flawless in her sensual satin gown which featured a halter neck design and a romantic bow draping down the nape of her neck.

Oozing elegance, the Ukrainian native teamed her glam number with a pair of pointed nude heels and a luxurious beige leather handbag.

Nadiya looked ultra-classy

As for her hair, Nadiya embraced the slicked-back hair trend and secured her glossy tresses in a chic ponytail before curling the ends for some added glitz.

Mila, meanwhile, looked seriously smart in head-to-toe white. And much like her mum, the youngster was pictured with her hair in a simple ponytail. Adorable!

The star was joined by her daughter

Nadiya shares her daughter with her ex, footballer Matija Škarabot. The former couple ended their engagement in 2021 after struggling to make their long-distance relationship work. The dancer has since found love with her Strictly co-star, Kai Widdrington, 27.

This isn't the first time Nadiya has impressed us with her fabulous wardrobe. Over the weekend, the star served up some serious high-octane glamour in a plunging gold gown.

Nadiya and Kai found love on Strictly

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a fabulous photograph of herself rocking a sheer gold dress adorned with thousands of sparkling sequins. Her glitzy number featured a daring thigh-high split, a plunging neckline and a cinched-in waist. Stunning!

Naidya's boyfriend, Kai, was among the first to react, commenting on her post with a bright red heart and a loved-up emoji. Elsewhere, fans and friends raced to heap praise on Nadiya, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous," while a second remarked: "You look incredible".

"Goddess," chimed a third, and a fourth added: "You are magic, adore you," followed by two white heart emojis.

