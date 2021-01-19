Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has shared another gorgeous outfit snap with her Instagram followers, and it has us all thinking ahead to warmer weather!

Sharing a throwback to her holiday in Croatia, she asked fans: "Is it too early to start dreaming about summer?"

Unsurprisingly, the star's followers were more interested in commenting on the gorgeous bikini shot, which showed Nadiya rocking her daring cut-out two piece on Carpe Diem Beach.

Nadiya looked incredible in her bikini snap

Several flames emojis flooded the comments section, as well as plenty of replies of "beautiful," "stunning" and "wow!"

It's not the first time Nadiya has shared a glamorous swimwear snap - in November, she posted another shot of herself in the fabulous bikini.

WATCH: The moment Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse were named Strictly champions!

Again, her friends and fans were quick to comment on the beautiful snap, with Michelle Visage posting a series of flames emojis, Karen Hauer commenting: "Werk!" and Janette Manrara adding, "Wow!!!"

With blue skies and the ocean in the background, Nadiya's photo was taken in Croatia during her trip there in July with her fiancé Matija Skarabot and daughter Mila.

The star enjoyed a holiday in Croatia in 2020

And the Strictly pro clearly loves her ultra-flattering bikini, since she also owns the style in white - in October, she also posted a selfie from her home wearing the style, simply writing: "Because it's summer somewhere."

While appearing on the show in the group professional numbers, Nadiya was not partnered with a celebrity for the 2020 series of Strictly, to many fans' disappointment.

Rocking her white bikini

It appears that she returned to her home of Slovenia for Christmas following the end of the show, however, since she shared a beautiful throwback shot in front of her Christmas tree earlier in January, tagging her location.

She joked in her caption: "I only drink champagne on two occasions... When I'm in love and... When I'm not!"