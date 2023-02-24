Maya Jama stuns in low-slung cargo skirt and sporty crop top The Love Island host charmed in cargo print as she partied in Mayfair

In-between her numerous fashion week appearances, Maya Jama blew off steam with her friends at the top. The Love Island host joined British Vogue editor Edward Enninful during an evening out in Mayfair to celebrate his birthday. While the thought of dressing to party with the editor of Vogue fills most with serious anxiety, Maya took full advantage of the opportunity.

The 27-year-old exuded confidence in a low-slung midi skirt featuring a cargo style and a khaki hue. She paired the edgy piece with a simple white crop top and a befurred Afghan jacket boasting a monochrome colour scheme, contrary to her shocking red look which you can see below, and plumes of ostrich feathers.

For the swanky soiree, Maya wore her raven locks down loose and showcased a glowing beauty blend. She was photographed alongside Edward, who looked suave in a black suit and long sleeve top as they left his birthday venue.

Maya Jama made a case for cargo skirts in the camo piece

The star subsequently took to social media to share more outfit snaps with fans online. She simply captioned the post: "Recently," allowing fans to do all the talking in response. "Real life angel," one wrote while another said: "My girl crush." A third added: "Here for this content," and a fourth noted: "Woman crush every day."

The star indulged in a midnight snack after partying the night away in Mayfair

Maya joined the esteemed Conde Nast editor once again for the Richard Quinn's London Fashion Week show. The host wrapped up in an embellished overcoat featuring an oversized, structured silhouette as she took her place on the prestigious front row.

Maya joined Edward Enninful to celebrate the editor's birthday

She previously attended the David Koma Autumn/Winter 2023 show earlier during the week, looking divine in one of the designer's signature pieces. The star, who recently appeared at the BRIT Awards in Schiaparelli, wore a contemporary black mini dress featuring a strapless silhouette, an ultra-contouring fit, gold tear-drop structures and cut-out panels.

Maya was joined on the FROW by model and HELLO! Fashion cover girl Hana Cross, Jourdan Dunn, Zara Martin and Wallis Day. She sat back to witness Koma's collection unfurl, which saw a slew of structured lipstick red, violet, black and canary yellow pieces crafted by the Central Saint Martins graduate hit the runway.

