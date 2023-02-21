Maya Jama is the hostess with the mostess in semi-sheer dress The Love Island host wowed in white sparkles

She's had a jam-packed itinerary consisting of numerous fashion week appearances which required a slew of different outfits, yet Maya Jama is still hooked on her dress from the BRIT Awards. The Love Island host sported an asymmetrical silver gown as she hit the red carpet at London's O2 Arena to attend the 2023 BRIT Awards - and she was definitely amongst some of the best-dressed stars of the night.

The 28-year-old shared some behind-the-scenes snippets of the event's aftermath on Monday which you can watch below, much to the delight of her doting fashion followers. Revealing that she hosted a BRITs after party on a boat, where she was joined by the likes of Salma Hayek and Radio 1 host Tiffany Calver, the star treated us to even more snaps of her shimmering gown.

WATCH: Maya Jama gives a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse at the 2023 Brit Awards

Loading the player...

Complete with elegant long gloves, a whimsical cutout bodice and a sky-high thigh split skirt, the TV star danced the night out in the garment, which she previously wore to the main event. She was joined by close friends and colleagues on the boat, throwing a glittering bash sponsored by Diet Coke.

RELATED: Maya Jama amazes in vintage corset dress with stunning bustier

Maya Jama looked sublime in silver during the BRIT Awards 2023

Maya topped off her date night aesthetic by slicking her raven tresses into a perfectly coiffed chignon, emulating old-school Hollywood glamour as she rocked a honey-hued bronzer, fluttery false lashes and a glossy nude lip to complete her glowy beauty getup.

RELATED: Maya Jama is the real Love Island bombshell in crimson crochet co-ord

The presenter hosted an after party on a boat in London

Earlier that evening, the star was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet – unsurprisingly setting the bar high. She wore a strapless black dress by Schiaparelli, featuring beaded gold embellishments in a skeletal design. A pair of large gold earrings shaped like a painterly sun glimmered under her 'do.

She posed alongside actress Salma Hayek

Gold and black seems to be Maya's go-to colour palette as of late. Donning the combination to attend David Koma's Autumn/Winter 2023 show during London Fashion Week on Saturday, Maya whisked up a contemporary black mini dress featuring a strapless silhouette, an ultra-contouring fit, gold tear-drop structures and cut-out panels.

MORE: Maya Jama is the ultimate bombshell in contemporary LBD during LFW

Maya was joined on the FROW by model and HELLO! Fashion cover girl Hana Cross, Jourdan Dunn, Zara Martin and Wallis Day. She sat back to witness Koma's collection unfurl, which saw a slew of structured lipstick red, violet, black and canary yellow pieces crafted by the Central Saint Martins graduate hit the runway.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.