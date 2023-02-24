Denise Richards celebrates 52nd birthday near Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's home The Real Housewives star's trip was a gift from her husband Aaron

Pampering done right! Denise Richards turned 52 on February 17 — and her husband Aaron Phypers went all out with romantic surprises for the occasion.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Denise revealed that Aaron, 50, took her on vacation to a serene looking cottage at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California — the same tranquil, upscale town where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live with their kids Archie and Lilibet. See inside their home here.

The actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has spent the last week celebrating her birthday, as recently seen in festive pics on her lookalike daughter Sami's Instagram. Watch Denise's sumptuous 50th birthday celebrations in the video below.

WATCH: Denise Richards celebrates her 50th birthday with an amazing cake

Sharing the details of her husband's romantic gift with her Instagram followers, Denise wrote: "Thank you to my hubby @aaronwilliamcameron for making my birthday so special and taking me to the @sanysidroranch."

Not content with just treating his wife to a few days away, Aaron added another layer of love to his birthday gift to her: "The added touch of our last name on the cottage was so special!" Denise said in her caption, before signing it off with a red love heart emoji.

Denise's holiday cottage

Along with snaps of the holiday cottage, Denise also used her post as a "birthday foodie photo dump" to detail all the amazing food she's savored over the past few days of festivities.

One pic showed some delicious looking chocolate coated strawberries with gold leaf sprinkled on top, while another showed an elaborate Oreo-themed birthday cake.

Denise's birthday cake

Fans of the Wild Things star, whose iconic aughts style you can take a look back on here, couldn't get over how wonderful this particular cake looked: "Omg that cake looks AMAZING!" said one individual.

"So yummy," another commented enviously.

More of Denise's birthday treats

The carousel also featured pics of pastries and fresh, juicy grapefruit salad — not a bad way to ring in 52!

