How Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen were given a scare involving daughter Lola The RHOBH star is a mom to three daughters

Denise Richards is a doting mom and was given the fright of her life last year involving her middle daughter, Lola Sheen.

MOST READ: Celine Dion's waterpark home she gave up for new life revealed

The RHOBH star - who shares Lola, 17, and Sami, 18, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen - faced a worrying situation last summer when Lola was involved in a car crash.

The teenager drove her Volkswagen into an embankment in LA while driving with three passengers.

VIDEO: Denise Richards sparks concern with beauty video

Loading the player...

A spokesperson for the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told The Sun that the police and the California Highway Patrol worked together after receiving reports about a car going "over the edge" on a road near the Santa Monica mountains.

POPULAR: How Michael Strahan supported T.J. Holmes' ex-wife following Amy Robach affair news

MORE: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news

Luckily, Lola escaped with no severe injuries, but the incident will no doubt have shaken her, as well as her family.

Shortly after the accident, the teen took to social media to share a cryptic message about being kind to yourself. "You are loved. Be kind to yourself and your mind. You're right where you need to be, embrace it all," she wrote.

Denise Richards with middle daughter Lola - who gave her parents a scare last year

Lola has a strong bond with her mom, and only this week shared a sweet message to her on social media just days before her 52nd birthday.

RELATED: Denise Richards shares rare baby photo of daughters Sami and Lola with late mom

POPULAR: Donnie Wahlberg leaves wife Jenny McCarthy shaking after surprise reveal

Denise had shared several throwback pictures of herself, and Lola replied: "You look so pretty momma."

It's been an eventful time for Denise with both her daughters, as her firstborn, Sami, moved out of her mom's house last year to move in with her father Charlie for a short period of time, due to a "strained relationship".

However, things couldn't be better between the pair now, as Sami has now returned home to live with Denise, and their bond is stronger than ever.

The teen posted a heartfelt message to her famous mother on her birthday, writing: "Happy birthday mom I love you so much. Thank you for always being my biggest supporter."

Denise Richards shares oldest daughters Sami and Lola with ex-husband Charlie Sheen

At the time of Sami moving out, Denise admitted she was "devastated".

POPULAR: Mark Wahlberg sells Hollywood mansion for $55million after moving family to Nevada

POPULAR: NCIS' Michael Weatherly unveils bold change to appearance that divides fans

Charlie since revealed to the New York Post last year that Sami had returned to live with Denise, leaving his home due to him disapproving of her decision to set up an OnlyFans account - which Denise also joined shortly after her daughter.

The Wild Things actress is also mom to 11-year-old Eloise, who she adopted in 2011.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Make sure you never miss a another story! Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.