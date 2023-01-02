Reese Witherspoon looks so glam in party mini dress - but the footwear might surprise you Fans are loving Reese's party-casual look...

Reese Witherspoon loves to keep it real on her Instagram, and her latest look has impressed fans by sporting an ultra-glam mini dress teamed with some unexpected footwear.



The actress dressed to impress for New Year's as she wore a white mini with ruffled detailing and a black bow. For her footwear, the star decided to go comfortable, rounding off her look by rocking a pair of white slippers.

Reese took to Instagram to share her comfy-glam look

Reese styled her blonde locks in voluminous, loose waves, with a soft makeup look including a stroke of mascara, a touch of rosy blush and a matte nude lip. Stunning!

Taking to Instagram to reveal the look, she captioned the post: "It's all about high fashion with comfy footwear this New Year's Eve. Are you staying in or going out?"

Friends and fans rushed to the comments to share their love for the fun post. Close pal Drew Barrymore hilariously penned: "STAYING IN MAKING SPAGHETTI VONGOLE AND WATCHING CNN." While Kate Hudson wrote: [YOU] cute. SO CUTE."

It wasn't just famous faces sharing their love for the look, one follower commented: "That is such a cute outfit, I love it!" Another added: "That dress is so beautiful - and I love the slippers!"

The mother-of-three also shared a gorgeous sunset snap with her followers to ring in the new year. Reese can be seen in the beautiful shot on the beach alongside her husband Jim and youngest son, Tennessee, as they stand on the beach overlooking the sea while watching the sun go down.

She captioned the scenic photo: "Welcoming 2023! Let the sun shine in!"

