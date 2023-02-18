Denise Richards' daughter Sami is her mom's double in gorgeous new photo The daughter of Charlie Sheen looked stunning as she posed alongside her mother Denise

Sami Sheen, daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, reunited with her mom for her birthday as the pair twinned in gorgeous green gowns.

The 18-year-old shared the post in celebration of her Hollywood star mother's birthday, and the pair look so similar in the gorgeous snap.

The mother and daughter twinned in matching green gowns

Sami captioned the Instagram post: "Happy birthday mom I love you so much. Thank you for always being my biggest supporter."

The post comes after Sami returned home to live with Denise after their separation last year, which saw the eldest daughter move in with her father Charlie.

Denise, who shares two daughters, Sami and Lola, 17, with the Two and a Half Men actor, previously admitted that she was "devasted" when Sami moved out, revealing that they had a "strained relationship."

Charlie revealed to the New York Post last year that Sami had returned to live with Denise, leaving his home due to him disapproving of her decision to set up an OnlyFans account - which Denise also joined shortly after her daughter.

In the beautiful photo, Sami can be seen wearing a lime green gown with a strapless corseted mesh bodice which showed off her arm tattoos, finished with a thigh-high slit. Her hair was pushed behind her shoulders in a sleek, straight style, with a pair of gold and green drop earrings and a matching necklace.

As for Denise, the actress matched her daughter with a similar corseted dress in emerald green, which featured a transparent bodice and a sparkling trim. She opted for a glamorous up-do, with two curled strands of hair at the front which perfectly framed her face.

