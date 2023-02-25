Rose Ayling-Ellis is a 70s supermodel as she debuts bold new look The Strictly star is rocking her cool new look...

Rose Ayling-Ellis blew fans away with her unexpected new look, as the star donned the most stylish fancy dress ensemble.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion looked amazing in a pair of pink velvet flared trousers and colourful printed top, which she teamed with pair of pink platform heels. Accessorising perfectly for the occasion, Rose opted for silver hoop earrings and a pair of large yellow shades to round off the 70s look.

Rose teamed rounded off the 70s fancy dress with a pair of pink platform heels and yellow tinted glasses

The actress styled her freshly styled long locks in voluminous loose waves, with a glam makeup look made up of a touch of rosy blush, fluttering falsies and a nude orange-pink lip.

RELATED: Rose Ayling-Ellis returns to social media after shock theatre incident

Taking to Instagram to share the fun snaps, the Eastenders star captioned the post: "I can't get over Ricky Walters's awesome work on my hair. I can't get over how beautiful @tobileigh 4 looked for her birthday. I can't get over how cool the venue is."

MORE: Wide-leg trousers are trending right now and these are our favourites

She continued: "I think I will never get bored of 70s fashion… but I don't think would be wearing pink velvet flared trousers anytime soon. What fashion trends have you followed that now make you cringe? Mine is blue mascara and straightening my side fringe into an A4 sheet. "

READ: 14 platform heels to be obsessed with in 2023

Fans headed the post to leave a comment. One follower wrote: "You look beautiful in anything you wear. Love the hair!" While another followed by adding: "You look stunning Rose, and the 70s style really suits you, you look fab in anything."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.