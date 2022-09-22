Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in summer shots during exciting holiday activity

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rose Ayling-Ellis looked sensational on Wednesday after she shared the most incredible update from her holiday rocking a fabulous pair of summer shorts.

The update showed the Strictly Come Dancing winner, carefully steering behind the wheel of an impressive vessel whilst holidaying in the Maldives with her friend.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis rocks summer shorts for exciting holiday activity

Captioning the video, she penned: "Captain Rose on board," alongside a ship emoji.

In the clip, the EastEnders actress was a vision as she donned a stylish pair of beige summer shorts which she matched with a chic oversized white shirt. Her brunette tresses looked glamorously windswept, held down by a pair of sunglasses that she wore on her head.

Rose was a vision

If you loved Rose's shorts we found a fabulous dupe at Hollister for £27.

Low-rise twill chino shorts, Hollister, £27

The star has continued to delight fans with updates from her idyllic summer getaway and on Sunday, Rose shared the most beautiful selection of photos including stunning shots of herself in a bikini.

The 27-year-old looked like an island goddess as shelapped up the sunshine, in a retro-print triangle bikini, orange-hued 70s style sunglasses and a ditsy floral skater skirt as she roamed the island's palm tree-lined roads.

Alongside the stunning update were the words: "Wow this place is pure relaxation and full of nature. I saw a wild turtle for the first time. Feeling very appreciative of what this planet is giving to us."

The star stayed at the Hard Rock hotel in the Maldives

Fans could not get enough of the shots and took to the comments section to leave their messages for the star.

One fan wrote: "Such a beautiful young lady, that has made such a difference! Beautiful pictures!!" A second added: "Rose, you are now experiencing the joy and happiness that you have given to us this past year! Have a great time!" alongside a red love heart.

A third penned: "Poster girl for these beautiful islands you look stunning Rose, much deserved holiday." A fourth added: "The most beautiful place in the world! Enjoy!"

The actress has been enjoying time with her friends

Rose is currently staying at celebrity hangout The Standard, where each of the hotel's 115 villas features its own private lounge deck overlooking crystal clear waters and a plunge pool.

The exciting break away came just after the star broke up with her boyfriend of nearly ten years, Sam Arnold.

Since the split, Rose has been spotted enjoying a star at the Hard Rock Hotel in the Maldives as well enjoying fun nights out with her friends.

