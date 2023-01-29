Sofia Vergara steals the show with star-studded selfie alongside Heidi Klum, Priyanka Chopra, and more The AGT judge had a star-studded night out

Sofia Vergara – who has been a part of the America's Got Talent family since 2020 – may not be on the debut season of America's Got Talent: All Stars, but she is still surrounded by plenty of them!

The star reunited with her fellow America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum over the weekend, and the two delighted fans with a selfie from their reunion.

What's more, they weren't alone in most of the photos, as some major stars also made appearances.

The on-and-off screen friends gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate the 25th anniversary of beauty cult-favorite Anastasia Beverly Hills, iconic for its brow products, and Sofia shared a glimpse of the star-studded event.

The former Modern Family actress took to Instagram to share quite the collection of photos, and fans were thoroughly impressed with who she was hanging out with.

The first one saw Heidi and Sofia posing alongside none other than Rita Wilson, Jessica Alba, and Priyanka Chopra, all huddled together and smiling or puckering their lips for the camera.

Talk about a star-studded event!

The celeb sightings didn't stop there, and a subsequent photo sees the Columbian star kneeling on the floor of a stunning home signing a banner full of glamorized caricatures of the event attendees alongside Sharon Stone.

The star-studded selfies really did not stop coming, and another one sees the AGT duo again posing next to former Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio and television personality Maria Menounos.

Heidi and Sofia are good friends IRL – and hilarious

"We love you @anastasiasoare happy anniversary!!!" Sofia wrote alongside a star emoji, and fans promptly took to the comments to gush about the Instagram post.

"Look at all these strong women, love!" one fan wrote, as others said: "All the best women in a frame," as well as: "So much beauty together, what's going on!!" plus another fan added: "Iconic."

