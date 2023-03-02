Kelly Clarkson's surprising new look is worth checking out The Kelly Clarkson Show is getting a makeover

The Kelly Clarkson Show is going down a much more kid-friendly animated route for its latest episode, and the host took it upon herself to do the same.

Kelly fit the mood of the show by opting for a more animated get-up than usual, bringing some flair to her signature top with skirt combo.

She wore a white tee with a giant red star across it, adding a white and gold chunky belt, leading to a pink layered midi skirt with a graphic design featuring drawn-on hearts and houses.

It looked very much like the setting for a Mario game, fitting given the show will be playing host to the cast of Mario Party.

Kelly was joined in photos from the set by Chris Pratt, Keegan-Michael Key, Charlie Day, and Jack Black, the latter of whom was dressed in a full Bowser costume.

"Today's Kelly is SUPER... Mario!" the caption alongside a social media post for the episode read, and fans quickly began raving about Kelly's appearance and the show's little makeover.

Kelly dressed appropriately for the cast of Mario Party

"Look at my adorable Queen Kelly Clarkson," one gushed, while another added: "I'm very excited about today's episode!!" and a third added: "OMG yesss!! Bring it on Kelly," while several inundated her with heart emojis.

Kelly has a lot to look forward to as she makes a beloved TV comeback, returning as a coach for the 23rd season of The Voice, slated to premiere on March 6th.

She will be joined by new additions Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper alongside The Voice vet Blake Shelton, who will be stepping down as coach following the season.

The country star announced the news back in October with a statement, saying: "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.

The singer is returning to The Voice for season 23

"It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

