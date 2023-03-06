Holly Willoughby's rainbow skirt divides opinion on Instagram

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There were no Monday blues for Holly Willoughby this morning as she started the week hosting the show in a joyous graphic print skirt by Essentiel Antwerp.

From the Belgian brand’s new spring collection, the Drobali skirt is cut to a midi length with playful pleating. It has a relaxed fit with an A-line silhouette and a colourful print for some pure fashion maximalism.

Holly wears Essentiel Antwerp to host This Morning

Holly looked lovely, pairing hers with a lemon yellow cashmere knit and nude Gianvito Rossi heels. She styled her hair in textured waves and completed the look with a subtle smokey eye and rosy lip.

The Essentiel Antwerp skirt has divided option on Instagram however, with lots of followers commenting how stunning it is, while others complained it's too expensive. Retailing for £220, it's just been restocked and is available to shop in sizes 32-44 (EUR).

Multicolor graphic print plissé midi skirt, £220, Essentiel Antwerp

For a similar style, Anthopologie’s Maeve skirt has us dreaming of summer with its amazing multicoloured print. We love the silky pleated piece styled with a classic white tank, sandals and matching accessories.

Maeve silky pleated skirt, £140, Anthropologie

Or if you’re looking for an affordable alternative to take you through the new season, this colourful striped M&S midi skirt just dropped in the sale for £22. Wear it with chunky boots and a contrasting neutral tee.

Striped pleated midaxi skirt, £22, Marks & Spencer

