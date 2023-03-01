Holly Willoughby is a vision in the dreamiest pink floral dress - and it's flying off the shelves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby delighted This Morning fans on Wednesday in her blooming lovely floral dress - and we need the pink shirt midi immediately for our spring wardrobe.

The star looked absolutely stunning in the Ro&Zo midi dress, causing it to instantly sell out. Thankfully, Holly's dress is still available at John Lewis, but you'll need to hurry.

Ro&Zo Flora Shirt Midi Dress, £119, John Lewis

The floral dress cinches at the waist with the tie for a flattering silhouette, which is perfectly complemented by the ultra-feminine floaty skirt. Complete with lightly puffed sleeves, the pretty midi dress is the ultimate daywear piece, and we recommend teaming it with a pair of white trainers and a neutral crossbody bag to round off the effortless spring ensemble.

Holly teamed the floral midi with a pair of beige suede heels with a pointed toe, accessorising simply with a pair of delicate gold hoops. The mother-of-three styled her blonde hair in her signature loose waves, with a soft glam makeup look consisting of a light smokey eye and a pink lip. Lovely!

Holly took to Instagram to share a snap of her enchanting look. She captioned the post: "Morning Wednesday… Happy St David's day. See you on This Morning with Olly Murs."

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for Holly's stylish spring look. One follower wrote: "Love this dress!" While another added: "You look stunning."

If you want to snap up Holly spring style you'll need to get shopping, as the pretty pink midi is selling like hotcakes.

