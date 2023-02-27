This is the miracle hair growth shampoo used by Holly Willoughby - and the experts approve

Holly Willoughby’s hair always looks so thick and glossy, and with so many of us suffering from thinning hair or hair loss, who better to turn to than her hairdresser Ciler Peksah?

As we move into the warmer months, we’re all about giving our skin, hair and body some serious post-winter TLC, and Ciler has shared some of her best recommendations on Holly’s lifestyle website, Wylde Moon.

Suggesting we think of our hair like our skin and not to neglect a good serum as well as using your shampoo and conditioner, Ciler says the Plantur #longhair Nutri-Caffeine Hair Growth Set is a miracle worker for getting your hair to grow stronger and longer.

"This set contains a shampoo, conditioner and scalp serum to boost scalp health and hair growth. Just like we need a coffee to get us going in the morning, these caffeine hair products give your hair that much needed oomph!"

Plantur #longhair Nutri-Caffeine Hair Growth Set, £29.98, Amazon

So what’s the science behind it? The Plantur collection includes caffeine as its active ingredient, supplying your hair roots with new energy to boost hair growth. The hardworking formula also includes essential micronutrients like biotin, magnesium, calcium and zinc to ensure healthy and strong hair roots.

You can purchase the full set on Amazon or introduce the products into your haircare routine more gradually, with prices starting from just £8.99.

Plantur #longhair Caffeine Shampoo, £10.45, Amazon

Several reviews are testament to its powers, with one writing: "I noticed this product working within two days after I started using it. A previous brand of product I bought that was just under £100 barely did anything by the time the bottle was empty. Using Plantur in one week my hair is long enough to let down. Very pleased."

While another said: "My hair was starting to thin out in places, and since using this product I have definitely noticed it's thicker and I'm not losing as much hair. I'm a hairdresser and always douted any product would make your hair 'grow' but this has worked 100% for me."

NOW SHOP:

Best products for thinning hair: Hair growth shampoo, supplements & serums

TikTok is going wild for this hair growth oil and we can confirm it's a game-changer

Frankie Bridge reveals the hair serum she uses every day and it’s just dropped in the Amazon sale

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.