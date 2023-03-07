Loose Women's Christine Lampard causes a stir in zany figure-skimming dress The TV star is a busy mum-of-two

We can always count on Christine Lampard to deliver some serious sartorial flair whilst presenting on Loose Women – and her latest look is certainly no exception.

On Tuesday's edition of the hit morning show, the mother-of-two dazzled in a vibrant green maxi dress fit for spring. Her gorgeous figure-hugging number featured an elegant, scooped neckline, ribbed sleeves and a fluted skirt, making it the ultimate transitional piece.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 style lessons

Christine teamed her gorgeous frock with a coordinating sage green manicure, pointed black heels and dainty jewellery. As for hair and makeup, the presenting whizz positively glowed as she beamed for the camera.

Opting for a bronzed base, the presenter highlighted her naturally pretty features with sleek black eyeliner, defined brows, a pop of pink blush and a slick of glossy nude lipstick.

Finishing off her TV-ready look, Christine styled her raven locks into a central parting and curled the ends of her tresses for an added flirty touch.

The star looked gorgeous in green

Christine's sensational green moment comes after the 44-year-old organised a very special Valentine's Day for her daughter, Patricia.

While chatting to co-star Ross King, Christine revealed her four-year-old had a rather romantic request for V-Day.

The glamorous presenter told viewers that she was putting her little girl to bed last night when Patricia said: "Mummy, I'd like a Valentine's Day card."

Christine with her children

The star's daughter had been introduced to the idea of Valentine's Day at nursery. "I'd like one from you," added Patricia, so Christine quickly got to work crafting her daughter an adorable hand-drawn card with the sweetest image - and we can't believe Christine's skills!

"That's true love!" Christine added, showing off her colourful creation.

The ITV star is a proud parent to Patricia, age four, and Freddie, age two, with her football manager husband Frank, as well as being step-mum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 15, and Luna, 17.

