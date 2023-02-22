Christine Lampard's ultra-glamorous transformation into slinky skirt causes a stir - watch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard is no stranger to a bold fashion moment. The glamorous presenter often delights Loose Women viewers with her power suits, feminine floral prints and elegant workwear - and she just added the sassiest silk dress to her collection.

The wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard lit up our screens in a stunning plum ensemble. Christine rocked a silky aubergine-hued blouse tucked into a figure-flattering purple midi skirt. Keeping with her monochrome theme, the TV star slipped into a pair of sophisticated purple heels - and fans were seriously impressed with her unrivalled style. Take a look at her bold and beautiful look in the clip below…

WATCH: Christine Lampard causes a stir in head-to-toe purple outfit

Loading the player...

Looking as radiant as ever, the 44-year-old presenter served up a glowy beauty mashup consisting of a rosy blush, soft blue eyeshadow and fluttery lashes.

Her chocolate-brown tresses cascaded past her shoulders in voluminous curls, and she even sported an immaculate purple manicure. Talk about co-ordinated!

Christine rocked a head-to-toe purple look

Christine's silhouette-skimming ensemble was styled by Loose Women's resident stylists Mother Shoppers - the fashionable duo behind several glamorous daytime TV looks.

If you're loving the stunning mother-of-two's dreamy purple getup, you can recreate her look with this £65 skirt from Whistles. Made from a responsible polyester blend in a bias cut shape, this skirt boasts a relaxed silhouette with a fitted waist in an on-trend aubergine shade. Style it with cosy knits and chunky boots from winter to spring.

GET THE LOOK

Aubergine Satin Bias Skirt, £65, Whistles

If you're quick enough to snap it up before it sells out, this satin blouse from New Look is an absolute steal at just £11 - and it's a dead ringer for Christine's sassy silk shirt.

Purple Satin Blouse, £11, New Look

Over half term, Christine stood in for her good friend Lorraine Kelly on her namesake ITV show - and on Friday, the former One Show host looked incredible in a colour she doesn't normally step out in - pink!

She went for a pink crew neck top, which she tucked into the waistband of her pink flared trousers. We loved the trousers in particular, which made her legs go on for days, particularly as she teamed them with nude high heels. Stunning!

NOW SHOP:

10 best satin skirts for your transitional wardrobe switch over

Meghan Markle's silky skirt is still a fan-favourite - and we've found a £30 version

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.