Christine Lampard's leg-lengthening flares make her pins go on for days

Christine Lampard has been filling in for good friend Lorraine Kelly on her morning show whilst the Scottish star takes a break for half term and we have been loving seeing her light up our screens.

On Friday's show, the former One Show host interviewed a plethora of celebrities, including Katie Piper, and the author took to Instagram after the show, sharing a snapshot of herself and the host.

Mother-of-two Christine looked incredible in a colour she doesn't normally step out in - pink! She went for a pink crew neck top, which she tucked into the waistband of her pink flared trousers. We loved the trousers in particular, which were of the flared variety and made her legs go on for days, particularly as she teamed them with nude high heels. Stunning!

The Irish-born star was styled by the show's current stylist and head of wardrobe Bronagh Webster, who also dreams up Lorraine's outfits.

Her hair was worn down in a slightly loose and curled style, and her mane was tended to by Ciler Peksah, the same lady who is in Holly Willoughby's glam squad. Good choice Christine!

The raven-haired beauty has stood in for Lorraine during her holidays for quite some time now. She spoke about presenting on her own in an interview with ITV and said: "It’s more scary presenting by yourself because if something goes wrong, it’s up to you to fix it. You can kill a couple of minutes talking to another presenter, so it’s definitely more on edge when you are on your own. It’s certainly more stressful. But, saying that, Lorraine is such a well-oiled machine. Lorraine has everything so perfectly organised."

