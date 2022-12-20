Christine Lampard is a radiant bride in never-before-seen wedding photos The couple have been married for seven years

Christine Lampard, 43, wasted no time marking her anniversary with Frank Lampard, 44, as she took to Instagram bright and early on Tuesday to share a series of unseen wedding photos.

In the first photo, the Loose Women star and the former footballer shared an intimate moment on the steps of their wedding venue, the London-based private member's club The Arts Club. The bannister had been decorated with pink floral arrangements and lanterns with candles lined the steps to add to the romantic ambience.

Two further snaps shared behind-the-scenes looks at the day, including Christine in her beautiful fishtail wedding dress as she stood in a dressing room with a low-hanging chandelier and sheer curtains. Designed by Suzanne Neville, the gown featured long lace sleeves, a low V-neck and a cinched-in waist, and she wore a long tulle veil in her low chignon which she later removed for the evening celebrations.

Frank, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black tux with a white boutonniere as he mingled with guests at the reception.

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in December 2022

"7 years ago today and 2 babies later! We love you @franklampard," Christine gushed in the heartfelt caption, and several of their wedding guests replied, including Holly Willoughby.

"Happy anniversary…love you both!!!" she wrote, while Lisa Faulkner commented: "So beautiful. Happiest anniversary," and Mollie King remarked: "Congratulations! Beautiful photos."

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan were among the star-studded wedding guests

Christine's wedding dress designer also added: "Happy Anniversary to you both, it was the most beautiful day, you looked so beautiful Christine."

Christine chose a subtle beauty look that enhanced her features, including rosy cheeks and gold eyeshadow and long lashes. The Boots No7 ambassador later opened up about her wedding look to HELLO!: "Nilam Holmes, who’s a great friend of mine, did my wedding day makeup and I loved it! It certainly lasted all day through the ceremony and reception."

Christine and Frank got married in 2015 after meeting in 2009

She added: "It's such a special day isn't it and you just want to look and feel your best to top it all off. I still look back at the photos now as it’s such lovely memories."

Christine and Frank met at the Pride of Britain awards in 2009 and announced their engagement in June 2011. They went on to tie the knot on 20 December 2015 at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge.

The couple are now doting parents to two young children: Patricia, four, and Freddie, one.

