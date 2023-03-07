Riley Keough is uber-glam in feathered robe and knee-high leather boots The Daisy Jones & The Six star channeled her grandfather Elvis in leather and feathers

Considering her grandfather Elvis was a style icon until his tragic death in the seventies, it comes as little surprise that Riley Keough has inherited his sensational, decade-defining wardrobe. In images snapped by Riley's Daisy Jones & the Six co-star Suki Waterhouse, the actress was pictured laughing while dazzling in an outfit to die for.

Riley looked divine in a pale blue, semi-sheer robe with a seventies-style feathered trim and orange velvet cuffs. The heavenly garment was teamed with a pair of brown leather knee-high boots that boasted a Western pattern and cream contrast stitching.

The 33-year-old daughter of the late Lisa-Marie Presley wore her chocolate locks down loose and styled in casual curls. A natural beauty blend highlighted her radiant features as she wrapped herself up in her lingerie-style robe.

Riley Keough was a seventies dream in the sheer robe

Suki took to social media to share the wholesome behind-the-scenes moment of her friend and co-star with doting followers online. The actress also included some extra BTS clips of her castmates while shooting, including images of Sam Claflin and Camilla Morrone.

The star posed for some BTS snaps with her co-stars

Another photograph in the series showed Riley and Sam laughing on set in the desert. Riley was a seventies vision in a pale cream fur coat, while Sam exuded rockstar-off-duty vibes in a dark brown suede jacket and a relaxed blue shirt.

The actress starred in Daisy Jones & The Six

Riley has been through a difficult time recently following her mother, Lisa Marie Presley's death, but on Wednesday she was back to business to promote her new Amazon Prime series, Daisy Jones & the Six.

The star appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and shared a rare insight into her relationship with her husband, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, revealing she knew on their second date that they were going to marry and have children.

She revealed: "I don't see the future, but I know certain things are going to happen," she said. "Like when I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date and I thought, 'I'm going to marry him and have kids with him.' "

