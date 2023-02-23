Riley Keough is a vision in slinky feathered cardigan and mini skirt Elvis Presley's granddaughter looked mesmerizing in the cream mini

Riley Keough is in the process of gearing up for the long-awaited premiere of the book-to-television adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid hit novel Daisy Jones & the Six. With many press days in the mix, the actress will need a copious supply of showstopping outfits for each occasion – and on Wednesday, the star duly delivered.

It's been a tough time for the star following the sad death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley, which you learn more about in the clip below, yet she continues to retain her composure in the limelight. Elvis Presley's granddaughter wowed in a cream-coloured mini skirt which she paired with a sleek black longline cardigan featuring delicate button detailing, long sleeves, a fine ribbed knit fabric, a V-neckline and feathered cuffs.

She wore her cascading auburn locks down loose, partially tied back in a princess style with a black velvet bow that allowed two perfectly shaped bangs to frame her face. A camera-ready beauty blend was the star's palette of choice, which consisted of a defined brow, a flawless complexion, a dark pink lip and a tangerine orange manicure.

Riley Keough looked serene in the fur-trimmed cardigan and mini skirt

Riley posed serenely for the photograph which she subsequently shared on social media. She gazed directly into the camera lens, flashing a glimpse of a cursive tattoo on her right collar bone and a silver glint from her hooped earrings.

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter is a certified fashion darling

The actress posted the image for all her fans to dote upon. She captioned the post: "Press day @daisyjonesandthesix," allowing her followers to do all the talking in response. "Beautiful just like her mom," one wrote, while another said: "Your momma would be so proud." A third followed suit, adding: "Riley you are just gorgeous! Your momma is looking down on you and is so proud!"

The star has remained a cool composure following her mother's tragic passing

The star was further inundated with fan support following her mom Lisa Marie Presley's sudden and tragic death. Thankfully she is keeping busy with her new show and ahead of the long-awaited premiere, she made her official TikTok debut to promote the series with her co-star and on-screen love interest Sam Claflin.

The two appear side by side against a wall, Riley in a chic, all-white suit with just a bralette layered under it, while Sam donned a seemingly 1970s-inspired ensemble consisting of chocolate brown pants, a rusty beige polo shirt, plus a printed gray blazer over it.

