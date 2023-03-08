Holly Willoughby's purple outfit on This Morning had a very special meaning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby isn’t shy of a statement skirt as she's proven this week, stepping out in not one but two by luxe Belgian label Essentiel Antwerp.

The mum-of-three hosted This Morning on Wednesday wearing a jacquard midi skirt in a bold purple floral print. She paired the statement piece with a matching purple sweater from Boden and her nude Givanito Rossi pumps.

Holly wears Boden and Essentiel Antwerp on International Women's Day

But it’s not just her penchant for a bright springtime shade that’s behind the outfit, 8 March marks International Women’s Day and purple is one of the official colours. Originating from the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU), it was worn by British suffragettes and is said to symbolise justice and dignity.

Sharing her outfit to Instagram, Holly captioned the post: 'Morning Wednesday… join us for a celebration of International Women’s Day … we will be surprising a very determined and inspiring woman… can’t say any more than that… see you 10am @thismorning … #hwstyle skirt by @essentielantwerp knitwear by @boden_clothing'

If you want to shop the look, Holly's Essentiel Antwerp skirt is still available at Farfetch, but you’ll have to be quick, it’s in very limited stock.

Essentiel Antwerp diploma jacquard skirt, £143, Farfetch

Her Boden knit is currently out of stock but we’ve found a super soft lookalike at M&S for just £17.

Supersoft crew neck jumper, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

NOW SHOP:

Holly Willoughby is a dream in floral mini dress - and it’s now on sale

Royal approved female-owned brands to shop ahead of International Women's Day

This is the miracle hair growth shampoo used by Holly Willoughby - and the experts approve

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.