Nicky Hilton rocks her glam Cult Gaia bag with everything - and we found a $34 lookalike

When it comes to looking chic, Nicky Hilton Rothschild is one to watch. So when Nicky has a designer piece on repeat season after season, we pay attention!

We noticed the heiress, who tied the knot with financier James Rothschild at Kensington Palace back in 2014, absolutely loves Cult Gaia’s rhinestone Hera bag. We’ve spotted her rocking the sparkly accessory no fewer than seven times.

Nicky first started toting the glamorous Cult Gaia bag in 2021, and most recently wore the design to the Prabal Gurung show at New York Fashion Week.

Nicky has been rocking the timeless rhinestone Cult Gaia bag season after season

The larger Hera bag is difficult to find these days, but the bag's equally stunning little sister, the Cult Gaia Nano Hera, is a bestseller.

Cult Gaia Nano Hera bag, $428 / £335

Of course, the Cult Gaia bag’s price tag might not be for everyone - but we have some great news. If you love the original, we've found these two lookalikes, with a similar knotted handle, that are both under $35!

Silver diamante knot handle bag, $31 / £32 (WAS $62), PrettyLittleThing

We found an amazing rhinestone bag from British brand PrettyLittleThing that’s so similar, and is on sale for 50% off!

Rhinestone bag, $34 / £21, Amazon

And if you’re an Amazon fan, you can score this designer-inspired lookalike with quick delivery for just $34.

Perfect for if you want to grab this look ASAP before the weekend!

