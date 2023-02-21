Khloe Kardashian's Good American hot pink blazer has girl boss written all over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When Khloe Kardashian unveiled her new Good American Bosswear – “power pieces for empowered women” – you knew she meant business when she enlisted momager Kris Jenner to co-star in the campaign.

And while there are some very sexy looks you might not see around your own office (we’re looking at you, Bosswear tube dress), we spotted a gorgeous bright pink blazer style that has been trending everywhere from street style to the red carpet.

Khloe Kardashian isn't the only star loving this celebrity trend: left to right, Sara Sampaio, Karlie Kloss and Danai Gurira

The Bosswear Scuba blazer in fuchsia pink comes in two different cuts - the single-breasted Scuba Fitted Blazer, which has a slimline tailoring, or the double breasted Scuba 2.0, with its slightly looser cut.

Classic fitted blazer in fuchsia pink, $149, Good American

The Good American jackets can be teamed with the matching $129 wide-leg Scuba trousers, if you want to go head to toe with the trend like stars from Karlie Kloss to Drew Barrymore.

Scuba 2.0 double breasted blazer in fuchsia pink, $149, Good American

If you don't want to suit up entirely in fuchsia, the blazer alone is an easy way to embrace the Barbiecore trend.

And if you're not ready to go for the bold, don't worry! The looks also come in Kardashian-approved neutrals like classic black - and we’re sure Kris Jenner would approve.

