Nicola Peltz Beckham stuns in leather trench coat while posing with famous father

Fashion and family, two things Nicola Peltz Beckham holds near and dear to her heart. The actress shares a tight-knit relationship with her parents Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner and was spotted out and about in New York with her billionaire father on Friday afternoon.

The 28-year-old wrapped up warm to brace the east coast chill. She sported a longline black trench coat featuring a belted waist, large lapels and a matte leather finish. She paired the timeless outerwear garment with some slinky black flared trousers and platform black boots – her signature chunky style.

A large, Russian-style fur hat adorned the star's head, in addition to a Y2K pair of wraparound sunglasses with a bronze tinted lens. She clasped a befurred black handbag in her left hand, while embracing her father with the other.

Nelson, who just so happens to be the founding partner of Trian Fund and a non-executive chairman of Wendy's Company, Sysco and The Madison Square Garden Compan, looked casual but composed in sneakers, jeans, a navy blue V-neck and a crisp shirt.

Nicola took to social media to share the wholesome moment with friends and followers online. She simply captioned the post: "daddy daughter," with two white love heart emojis.

Fans adored the sweet duo image and flocked to Nicola's comments to share their love for the star putting aside time for her family. "Can't beat quality time with your old man," one wrote, while another said: "Your smile is just like your father's." A third added: "Beautiful father and daughter," and a fourth mentioned: "I love your style!"

Clearly, Nicola is the 2000s-trends-wearing gift that keeps on giving. Aside from constantly nailing retro girl-band attire, she and her husband Brooklyn Beckham have become our favourite sickly-sweet married couple.

Earlier this month, the actress went for a leisurely Sunday stroll to a market with Brooklyn and one of their adorable adopted puppies, Birdie. And we’d expect nothing less than for Nicola to look like the ultimate Hollywood dog mom. Think: Paris Hilton circa 2000, but make it more street-style, less Barbiecore.

She wore a puffy black coat from The North Face (a supermodel favourite – Emily Ratajkowski owns a similar jacket), a pair of washed denim jeans and a mega vintage Louis Vuitton denim shoulder bag. Divine.

