Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham twin in black suits as wedding drama intensifies

Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham twinned on the red carpet at the Women In Film Oscar party on Friday night.

The couple – who married at her dad's £76m oceanfront Palm Beach home last year – both wore classic black suits, with the actress opting for a structured jacket that cinched in at the waist and added a silk black tie against her crisp white shirt. She wore her dark hair pulled back into a bun and kept her accessories to a minimum with a pair of small silver hooped earrings.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, ditched a tie and wore his white shirt unbuttoned at the collar with his blazer buttoned up at the waist.

The couple – who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on 9 April – held onto each other tightly as they posed for photographs.

Their outing comes as Nicola and her family's legal battle with her wedding planners intensifies. Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz is suing Plan Design Events (PDE) – the second wedding planner of three to get involved in the spectacular $3 million, three-day celebrations – for the return of his $159,000 deposit.

Nicola and Brooklyn twinned on the red carpet

But now he is battling to have his daughter and his wife Claudia removed from a counter-suit filed by the events company. HELLO! has obtained new court documents filed in Florida on Thursday, which describe the move to dismiss the counter-complaint made against Nicola and Claudia.

According to the documents, the naming of Nicola in the claim is an attempt by PDE "to falsely portray Nicola in an extremely negative light to…hopefully pressure Mr. Peltz to dismiss his well-founded claims".

Nelson Peltz and his family, including daughter Nicola, in 2008

The documents go on to say that "Nicola was gracious and patient in her interactions with the wedding planners that her father purportedly hired".

"Nelson is not a litigious man," a source told HELLO!. "He has not sued anyone in 15 years but when it comes to his daughter, he will protect her always."

